Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council

On September 23, within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Gulf Arab States Naif Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, News.Az reports referring to the Foreign Ministry's press service.

It was noted that political relations between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council member states were at a high level and based on mutual respect and friendship.

They expressed confidence that the business forum of the Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council to be held in Baku will create favorable conditions for further development of this cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and tourism.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the situation in the region after the conflict, in particular, the threat of landmines and their consequences, the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated areas. It was praised that the member states of the Cooperation Council of the Gulf Arab States are interested in participating in joint projects in the construction work in the liberated territories.

The Secretary General noted that Azerbaijan's position on the past conflict has always been unequivocally and fully supported by the Cooperation Council of the Gulf Arab States.

The parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council, including the development of a joint Action Plan for 2021-2025, as well as regional and international security issues.

News.Az