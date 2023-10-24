Azerbaijani FM meets with the special representative of Russian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of Russian Foreign Ministry for Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization Igor Khovayev, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation in the region, and the results of a meeting held in Tehran as part of the regional "3+3" platform.

Bayramov noted that after Azerbaijan had fully secured control over its sovereign territories as a result of local anti-terrorism measures against Armenian illegal armed groups which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory in violation of Armenia's commitments over the past three years, real chances have emerged for the agreement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the shortest term.

He emphasized that within the framework of Azerbaijan's legislation, all opportunities have been created for Armenian residents of Karabakh to live on the country's territory as Azerbaijani citizens, and a relevant portal is functioning for the purpose of reintegration.

The meeting also held exchanged of opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

Previously, a meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan and Ararat Mirzoyan was held in Tehran on October 23.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

News.Az