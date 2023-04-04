Azerbaijani FM met with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku

On April 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku Petr Sich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

At the meeting, issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, including the current situation in the region, were discussed.

News.Az