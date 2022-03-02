Azerbaijani FM names conditions for normalization of relations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 2, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received outgoing Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Highly appreciating the diplomatic activities of the ambassador in our country, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The minister noted that with the elimination of the occupation factor, opportunities are created for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and for this, first of all, strict observance of the principles of international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders is necessary.

Egyptian ambassador Adel Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the attention and support given to him during his activities in Azerbaijan. The ambassador stressed that Egypt has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and stands for sustainable peace in the region.

The minister wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

