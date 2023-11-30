Azerbaijani FM, NATO chief’s special rep discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, as part of the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional and international matters, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and negotiation prospects.

The parties emphasized the importance of conducting regular political dialogue between NATO and Azerbaijan, which is a partner country and a contributor to peace and security in the region and beyond, as well as further developing practical cooperation.

FM Bayramov also informed the NATO official about the factors that necessitated the anti-terror measures conducted by Azerbaijan within 24 hours, as well as the steps taken by Baku to advance the normalization process with Yerevan.

The parties further exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

News.Az