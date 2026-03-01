Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM offers condolences to Iranian counterpart over Khamenei death

Source: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday to express condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, as well as other innocent civilians killed in joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the situation in Iran and the broader regional escalation. Araghchi outlined current developments in the country and the measures being undertaken in response, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov expressed deep concern over the tragic escalation. Both sides voiced hope for an immediate end to hostilities and stressed the importance of resolving the crisis exclusively through political and diplomatic means, in accordance with international law.

The Azerbaijani side also underscored that no country would be permitted to use Azerbaijani territory against neighbouring and friendly Iran.

The discussion also covered other issues of mutual interest.


