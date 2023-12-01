Azerbaijani FM, OSCE PA president discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma on the sidelines of the 30th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan within the OSCE PA, the main issues on the agenda, the current situation in the region, possible contributions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue, reciprocal visits and meetings within the OSCE PA.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the new realities in the region today and the reasons that led to anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed Kauma on Azerbaijan`s position on signing a peace agreement on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the steps and military-political provocations of Armenia that harm these efforts.

The Azerbaijani Minister once again emphasized the country`s commitment to the establishment of peace and stability in the region despite Armenia's provocations and efforts to delay the processes.

Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the OSCE PA could be an effective platform in terms of building trust between the two countries` delegations.

News.Az