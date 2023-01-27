Azerbaijani FM: Perpetrators of terrorist attack at Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran should be punished as soon as possible

Those responsible for the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran should be punished as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"We strongly condemn the treacherous terrorist attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of our deceased officer. The perpetrators of the terrorist attack and its customers should be punished as soon as possible," he wrote.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.



