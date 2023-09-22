Azerbaijani FM presents Karabakh carpet to Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented the Karabakh carpet to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said, News.az reports.

The carpet will be used in the Turkish House in New York.

"We thank fraternal Azerbaijan for this significant gift," said the ministry.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the UN General Assembly. The latest developments in Azerbaijan's Karabakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Karabakh carpet school have traditionally developed in two areas: in lowland and mountainous parts of Karabakh. Due to the specifics of the local sheep wool, the Karabakh carpets are characterized by the thick, high and fluffy pile. These carpets distinguish themselves with their vivid and joyous colors.

The town of Shusha and the villages of Dasbulaq, Dovsanli, Tuglar, Hadrut, Muradxanli, Qasimusagi, Qubadli, etc. played a leading role in the carpet weaving in the XIX century. In addition, the carpet weaving also had a special place in the better-equipped lowland areas of Agdam, Barda, Fuzuli. Each of these centers had a lot of villages engaged in the carpet weaving for commercial purposes.

