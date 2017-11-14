Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Sudan ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Sudan ambassador

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla, the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Sudan.

Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla on his appointment and wished him every success in his future activities.

Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to further enhancement of relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan during his diplomatic mission.

News.Az
 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      