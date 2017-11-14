Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Sudan ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla, the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Sudan.

Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla on his appointment and wished him every success in his future activities.

Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdulla noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to further enhancement of relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan during his diplomatic mission.

News.Az



News.Az