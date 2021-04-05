Azerbaijani FM receives Iraq’s parliamentary delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 5, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament Sherko Mohammad Saleh Ahmad Kadir Mir Wais, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that relations between our countries are developing on the basis of historical, cultural and religious ties, and noted that cooperation is carried out both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks. He noted that the current visit, along with the expansion of relations between the parliaments of our countries, opens up opportunities for fruitful discussions in terms of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq in general.

Noting the positive relations between the two countries, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament stressed with satisfaction Azerbaijan's support for Iraq at the international level, as well as the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan. It was stressed that Iraq has always been guided by the principles of international law in resolving conflicts.

Expressing gratitude to the opposite side for Iraq's constant support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the opposite side about the destruction, illegal actions, numerous war crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of a part of Azerbaijani territories, which lasted for about 30 years, the current situation in the region after 44-day Patriotic War, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements. It was brought to the attention of Iraqi parliamentarians that the lands liberated from the occupation were widely contaminated with mines by Armenia, both during the occupation and at the stage of withdrawal from these territories, and despite the cessation of hostilities, Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with information on the minefields and thus continues to flagrantly violate international humanitarian law. It was emphasized that the states of the world should not be silent on this issue and exert a serious influence on Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including opportunities for expanding cooperation in humanitarian, tourism, education and other fields.

