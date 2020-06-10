Azerbaijani FM says use of force for acquisition of territory is ‘inadmissible’ under int’l law

The use of force for the acquisition of territory is inadmissible under international law, and all states bear obligation not to recognize as lawful the situation resulting from the occupation of the states, nor render aid or assistance in maintaining that situation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at the open-ended virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on the threats of the Israeli occupation government to annex parts of State of Palestine’s territory occupied in 1967, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In his speech, the minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s full support to the brotherly people of Palestine in their efforts for achieving statehood, peace, stability, and sustainable development.

“As it is repeatedly stated at various international fora, Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,” Mammadyarov said.

In this regard, Azerbaijan is concerned over the reports on possible actions aimed at annexation of parts of the West Bank, the minister said, adding. “It is important that all actions which might affect the settlement process be agreed by both sides. Therefore we call on the parties to refrain from taking unilateral steps in violation of international law that may further damage the peace negotiations.”

He stressed that as the NAM Chair, Azerbaijan is committed to promoting efforts aimed at the realization of the inalienable rights and legitimate national aspirations of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination and freedom in their sovereign and the independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital. “We reiterate our support to the efforts to achieve a just, lasting and peaceful solution to the Question of Palestine, in all its aspects, including for the Palestine refugees in line with International law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.”

“Azerbaijan, which continues to experience the occupation of its internationally recognized territories for nearly three decades fully sympathizes with the feelings of the Palestinian People,” the minister concluded.

