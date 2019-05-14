Azerbaijani FM talks on reasons of not signing the EaP declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The declaration marking the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program was not satisfying for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mamm

He pointed out that the document was not satisfactory not only for Azerbaijan, but also the other parties as well.

“This text is not enough for us, when we are talking about the principles which are enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, and the UN Charter. That’s why, there was a decision that the High Commissioner will do it as her own statement without making reference to the other delegations,” said Mammadyarov.

News.Az

News.Az