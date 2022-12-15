Azerbaijani FM: The reasons, which led a group of Azerbaijani eco-activists to hold the protest on the road remains unaddressed

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I have to say that the reasons, which led a group of Azerbaijani eco-activists to hold the protest on the road remains unaddressed,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during a briefing held with representatives of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

“At the same time two days ago, we held another briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where we provided the preceding events, the negotiations in respect of this and actual reasons, which led Azerbaijani activists to start their protest. At the same time, during the last two days we also observed the orchestrated campaign of manipulation and disinformation,” FM Bayramov added.

News.Az