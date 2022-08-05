Azerbaijani FM to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

13th Conference of Ambassadors will be held in Türkiye, News.az reports citing NTV.

The conference will be held on August 6-12 in Ankara, Türkiye.

Within the framework of the conference discussion panels will be organized. The ambassadors will discuss regional and global issues of close interest to Türkiye's foreign policy.

The ambassadors will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President of Slovenia Borut Bakhor, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov are expected to attend the event.

