Azerbaijani FM meets with UNGA president (UPDATED)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir in Baku on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Bozkir on the successful chairmanship of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. It was noted that despite the pandemic, the chairmanship has been very active, and in this regard, the support of the chairmanship of the General Assembly for the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan was noted with satisfaction.

Bozkir said that he is paying his first visit as President of the General Assembly and he is proud of being in Azerbaijan within this capacity. He noted that Azerbaijan is an important country in terms of both geostrategic and also its contribution to the UN. The president of the General Assembly said that the special session of the General Assembly dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was a very important meeting.

Minister Bayramov briefed the president on the current situation in the region, new realities after the signing of trilateral statements, opportunities to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan created by the elimination of the occupation, as well as the situation in the liberated territories, the large-scale destructions committed by Armenia and mine threat.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, future activities, and other issues of mutual interest.

