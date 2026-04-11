Why Manon left Katseye — what we know

Why Manon left Katseye — what we know

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The global girl group Katseye is facing growing uncertainty after member Manon Bannerman stepped away from group activities — and fans are now questioning what comes next.

Back in February, Katseye’s official accounts announced that Bannerman would take a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and wellbeing. The decision came shortly after the group’s high-profile appearance at the Grammy Awards, where they earned two nominations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement emphasized unity, noting the group would continue promotions while supporting Bannerman’s recovery.

Soon after, Bannerman reassured fans directly, saying she is “healthy” and “okay”, and taking time to care for herself.

Despite those reassurances, concern has grown in recent weeks.

Bannerman is absent from Katseye’s new single “Pinky Up”

She didn’t appear in teasers or the music video

She is expected to miss the group’s debut at Coachella

Fans noticed she removed Katseye from her Instagram bio

While none of these confirm a permanent exit, they’ve fueled speculation about her future in the group.

Bannerman’s situation has sparked deeper discussions beyond just scheduling or health.

As the only Black member of Katseye, she has previously spoken about:

Feeling pressure to prove herself more than others

Being labeled unfairly, including being called “lazy”

The mental strain of constant public scrutiny

Her past interviews highlighted how difficult it can be to balance health, expectations, and fame — especially under intense global attention.

Now, some fans and commentators believe her hiatus reflects broader issues in the music industry, particularly around how Black women are treated in pop.

Bannerman has received public support from artists like Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Melody Thornton.

At the same time, online conversations have intensified, with fans split between supporting her decision to prioritize health, worrying she may not return and criticizing how she was treated during the group’s formation.

Katseye was formed through the 2023 YouTube competition Dream Academy, later documented in Popstar Academy: Katseye.

The six-member group — including Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung, and Bannerman — quickly gained global attention with hits like “Gabriela” and “Gnarly.”

Their rapid rise made them one of the most closely watched new acts in pop.

Right now, Bannerman’s hiatus remains officially temporary.

She has said she feels “supported” and promised to share more updates soon. However, her continued absence from key promotions and performances leaves her return timeline unclear.

Manon Bannerman’s hiatus started as a health-focused break — but it has evolved into a larger conversation about pressure, identity, and the realities of global pop stardom.

Whether she returns or not, the situation has already become a defining moment for Katseye and its fans.

News.Az