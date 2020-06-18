News.az
Volkan Bozkir
Tag:
Volkan Bozkir
Volkan Bozkir: Armenia should accept truth and come back to reality
07 Jun 2023-05:10
UNGA president responds to Armenia’s claims on 1915 events
06 May 2021-11:22
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNGA president
(UPDATED)
09 Apr 2021-17:20
UNGA president stresses importance of Azerbaijan for UN
09 Apr 2021-11:58
Azerbaijani president receives president of 75th session of UN General Assembly
09 Apr 2021-11:08
UN General Assembly head in Turkey to hold talks
06 Apr 2021-11:06
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Turkish diplomat on elections as UNGA president
18 Jun 2020-16:23
Turkish diplomat elected president of UN General Assembly
18 Jun 2020-09:22
