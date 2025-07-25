Azerbaijani FM updates Turkish counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization talks

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

On July 25, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions revolved around the issues arising from the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, the cooperation within regional and international organizations, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as the current regional and international security challenges, News.Az reports.

The officials hailed the successful development of the allied relations based on the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood across all levels and platforms.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Turkish counterpart on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and its various aspects, the current progress and prospects on peace agreement, as well as the existing obstacles and efforts aimed at resolving them.

The telephone conversation also addressed other matters of mutual concern.

