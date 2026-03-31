Over 3,100 evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

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A total of 3,146 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan between February 28 at 08:00 and March 31 at 10:00.

Among those evacuated, 551 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority were foreign nationals from dozens of countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The evacuations were carried out following the outbreak of military operations on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. The escalation triggered a wave of regional tensions and retaliatory actions, prompting urgent cross-border evacuation efforts.

Authorities said evacuees included small groups of citizens from multiple countries, including Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Australia, Ukraine, Qatar, Norway, Nepal, and others, with numbers ranging from five individuals to single evacuees per country.

Evacuated persons by nationality:

News.Az