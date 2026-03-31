Deadly accident in Azerbaijan leaves 2 dead

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A severe road accident in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli has left two people dead, including a 19-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, with several others injured, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the Qaramaryam–Ismayilli–Sheki highway near the village of Topchu, when a VAZ-2115 vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the Ismayilli District Central Hospital, three injured passengers — two men and one woman — were hospitalized with multiple injuries and later discharged for outpatient treatment after their condition was assessed as satisfactory.

Officials confirmed that two passengers, a woman born in 2000 and a child born in 2023, were pronounced dead at the scene before medical assistance arrived.

Local reports said the victims were residents of Gabala district’s Yenikand village. In addition to the fatalities, a 21-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy were also injured in the crash.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a criminal investigation into the incident, and authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident.

News.Az