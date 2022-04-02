Azerbaijani FM: "We hear several positive messages from Armenia in connection with normalization"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"During our discussions, I informed my colleague about the steps taken by Azerbaijan for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, News.az reports.

The Minister said that he informed his counterpart about the proposals of the Azerbaijani side in the direction of opening communications in the region, the need to establish a working group for the determination of the state border: "I gave information about the proposal to Armenia for a peace agreement and our proposals for the basic basis of that agreement by Azerbaijan since February. In recent days, we are hearing positive messages from the Armenian side in this direction by a number of people. Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its position".

