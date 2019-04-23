Azerbaijani food and agriculture products showcased at Beijing festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samples of Azerbaijani cuisine and agricultural products have been on display at an international culinary festival "Bitter and spicy" in Beijing, AZERTAC reports.

This year's festival gathered more than 50 foreign and Chinese food and beverage suppliers.

Visitors to Azerbaijan's stand were given extensive information about the country.

Organized by the Beijinger magazine, the festival is the largest food event in the world.

The two-day festival has been visited by more than 20,000 Beijing residents and guests of the city.

The magazine will publish a large article on Azerbaijani wines in a special release that will mark the end of the festival.

News.Az

News.Az