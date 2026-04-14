Selena Gomez shares emotional message for Demi Lovato

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Selena Gomez shared an emotional message after attending the opening night of Demi Lovato’s new tour, praising the performance and celebrating their long-standing friendship.

Gomez, 33, attended the debut show of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on April 13. Following the concert, she posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram Stories, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I am in tears,” Gomez wrote, alongside a black-and-white image of Lovato on stage. “This was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh blown away.”

Her posts also included backstage photos of the two hugging, clips of the performance, and shots of the arena lighting up in Lovato’s name.

The appearance marked a special reunion between the longtime friends, who first rose to fame together through Disney Channel projects in the early 2000s.

Gomez was not the only celebrity in attendance. Former Disney star Joe Jonas also joined the opening night and even performed on stage with Lovato, adding to the nostalgia of the evening.

Lovato, who recently returned to touring, has described her new era as more joyful and celebratory, reflecting her current mindset and creative direction. She has expressed excitement about performing both new songs and fan favorites during the tour.

News.Az