'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' debuts first look at CinemaCon - VIDEO

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Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation swung into CinemaCon on Monday with a first-look scene that drew a strong reaction from the audience, generating significant buzz around the upcoming animated feature.

The third installment in the Oscar-winning trilogy is currently scheduled for release on June 18, 2027, with Miles Morales returning after the dramatic cliffhanger of the previous film, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

The character is once again voiced by Shameik Moore.

At the conclusion of 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales discovered a startling alternate reality version of himself—one who has become the villainous Prowler. This alternate universe is one where Earth lacks a Spider-Man entirely and instead features a chaotic, lawless version of New York City, fundamentally reshaping the stakes of the multiverse narrative.

In the new chapter, Miles is being actively hunted by the Spider Society led by Miguel O'Hara, while also facing betrayal from those he once considered allies. This leaves him isolated and trapped within the most dangerous and unfamiliar corners of the Spider-Verse as he searches for a way back home.

The first-look material shows Miles in a dire situation—tied up, threatened, confused, and consumed by anger. He is forced to confront not only external threats but also the emotional toll of his fractured family, which has been endangered by his role as Spider-Man.

With time running out, Miles embarks on a desperate race across vast and unpredictable regions of time and space. His mission becomes a struggle not only for survival but also to reunite and protect everything and everyone he holds most dear, as both his uncle and his evil alternate self attempt to stop him at every turn.

Hailee Steinfeld returns as the voice of Gwen Stacy. Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles’ dad Jeffrey David, called this installment “even more epic than the last … get your hankies ready.”

The films are stylistically groundbreaking and immensely successful. The 2018 first chapter, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the Animated Feature Oscar, and Across the Spider-Verse garnered a nom. Together, both movies have grossed $1.08 billion.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson and written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham based on the Marvel Comics. Lord and Miller also produced with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Jinko Gotoh. Executive producers are Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg.

Lord has reassured fans that they need not worry as all favorite characters will return, along with some new emotional aspects for the teenage hero to explore. And they do. Miles has to deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative, he’s said. “And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success.”

Lord, Miller, Persichetti and Thompson introduced the clip of some early footage from the beginning of the movie, still rough, formatted for PLF for the first time. “The Sony Animation team is all about pushing boundaries – that is their super power,” said Lord.

News.Az