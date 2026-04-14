Taylor Swift leads American Music Awards nominations

Swift is nominated in major categories including artist of the year, song of the year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” and album of the year for “The Life of a Showgirl,” according to organizers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The pop star, who has previously won more AMAs than any other artist, received six nominations in the previous year. Her dominance comes after a career-defining period marked by her record-breaking Eras Tour and continued commercial success across streaming and album sales.

Close behind Swift are several major contenders, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and Morgan Wallen, each earning seven nominations. Carpenter is also nominated for artist of the year, while Dean and SOMBR received their first AMA nominations.

The list also features music from Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” with voice performers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami nominated across multiple categories.

Winners will be decided by fan voting and announced at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on May 25, hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Nominations are based on Billboard chart performance, streaming data, album sales, radio airplay, and social media engagement, reflecting both commercial success and audience impact.