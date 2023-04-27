Azerbaijani foreign minister briefs Lithuanian vice minister on current situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Vice-Minister of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The pair discussed the topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Lithuania as well as current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the fruitful bilateral cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, energy security, culture, humanitarian and other areas, as well as the multilateral cooperation within the European Union (EU). The minister said that the projects successfully implemented by Azerbaijan within the Eastern Partnership program contributed to the development of relations.

Touching upon the importance of the high-level reciprocal visits and contacts in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, FM Bayramov described political consultations as one of the important mechanisms for further expansion of relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories as well as efforts to promote the peace agenda. The FM also spoke of the illegal activities of Armenia on the Lachin-Khankendi road as well as the establishment of the border checkpoint by Azerbaijan that will ensure transparency and security.

Vice-Minister Mantas Adomėnas underscored that Lithuania is interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan. The vice-minister expressed confidence that peace and security will be ensured in the region, noting that Lithuania is ready to provide support in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az