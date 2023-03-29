Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Israeli counterpart

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen kicked off in Jerusalem, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Following the meeting, the ministers will hold a joint press conference. 

FM Bayramov is paying an official visit to Israel.

As part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with Israeli officials and take part in an inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel.

