Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with UNODC chief

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with Ghada Fathi Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNODC, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed the difficulties arising from combating drug trafficking, corruption and other transnational crimes and agreed to implement joint cooperation projects.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ASAN Service and DOST Centers, a successful model of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fight against corruption, and stressed the importance of sharing this positive experience.

News.Az