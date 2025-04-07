Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Panama on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulations were posted on the official page of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan on the social network X, News.Az reported.

"Congratulations to Panama on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan! We wish you all the best," the publication says.

News.Az