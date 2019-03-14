Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry prepares recommendations for citizens going abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brochures with necessary recommendations and video footage have been prepared for the safe travel of Azerbaijani citizens to foreign countries, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry March 14.

This information was prepared at the initiative of the Foreign Ministry as part of the project of the Azerbaijani representative office of the International Organization for Migration, which is a UN agency.

The brochures and video footage contain recommendations for studying the country or region before the trip, the rules for using an Azerbaijani ID, the proper preparation and submission of applications for visas at consulates and diplomatic missions of foreign countries, tips and useful information about the importance of travel insurance, etc.

The project aims to promote in society and develop the concept of “travel culture” by providing the necessary advice to citizens.

During the preparation of the brochures and videos, the experience of a number of foreign countries, the requirements of Azerbaijani legislation, the opinions of international experts in this sphere and other specific factors were taken into account.

The brochures and videos are available on the Foreign Ministry’s website at http://mfa.gov.az/content/575

News.Az