Azerbaijani gas is needed for new markets - President Aliyev

"We can underline the fact that at today’s meeting we have more countries and companies present than last year. And we have new participants and they show that Azerbaijani gas is needed for new markets," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council, News.Az reports.

"And we are ready because Azerbaijan has always been a reliable supplier of energy resources to the international market. We started our oil exports since 2006, already for many years and without any disruption, without any violation of the contract, without any political agenda behind our energy policy. Our energy policy always was very open, transparent, business-and-result-oriented, and led to cooperation and mutual support. Now when I was looking at some of the latest data about the share of Azerbaijani gas on the markets of the countries, the recipients we see that some of them get about 80 percent in their gas consumption, some of them 15-20 percent and the number is growing, because we are planning to increase the production," the head of state added.

