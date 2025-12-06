Azerbaijani, Georgia mull education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The education ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia held discussions on bilateral cooperation in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, met with the delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, who is on an official visit to Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further deepening Georgia–Azerbaijan cooperation in the fields of education, science, and youth, as well as the implementation of new joint projects.

Givi Mikanadze informed his Azerbaijani counterpart about recent developments in Georgia's education system, particularly reforms planned in higher and general education.

The discussions also covered the timely delivery of textbooks to Georgian- and Azerbaijani-language schools, strengthening the integration of ethnic minorities into education, expanding partnerships among higher education institutions, and broadening the successful cooperation with ADA University into new areas.

Emin Amrullayev emphasized that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to implement new joint projects in the fields of education, science, and youth.

