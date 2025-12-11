Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs meet in Ashgabat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met in Ashgabat on Thursday to discuss advancing the Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic partnership across a broad range of sectors.

The meeting addressed cooperation in trade and the economy, investment, transport and transit, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The two sides also discussed priority issues on the agenda of their mutually beneficial cooperation.

Asadov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to his Georgian counterpart. Kobakhidze expressed his appreciation and asked that his greetings be conveyed to the President of Azerbaijan.

News.Az