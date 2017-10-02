Azerbaijani goods to be presented at int’l fair in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s products will be demonstrated at the international Anuga Food Fair in Cologne, Germany, on Oct. 7-11, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry in a messa

Juices, various kinds of wines, mineral waters, hazelnuts, fruits, canned products, confectionery, tea, dried fruits and other products of 21 Azerbaijani companies will be showcased at the exhibition, Trend reports.

It should be noted that under a presidential decree, dated Oct. 5, 2016, which envisages the promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets, products of Azerbaijan were exhibited at the International Food Exhibition in Dubai (Gulfood 2017), international wine fair in Düsseldorf (ProWein 2017) and international food exhibition WorldFood Moscow 2017, and eight export missions were sent to foreign countries.

