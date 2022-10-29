Azerbaijani government, UNESCO ink agreement on holding MINEPS VII conference in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on holding the seventh International Conference of Ministers and Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sports (MINEPS VII) in Baku on March 14-17, 2023, has been signed between the government of Azerbaijan and UNESCO, News.Az reports.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Gabriela Ramos.

Chaired by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, an ordinary session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris On October 27-28.

Minister Farid Gayibov made a presentation on the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sports (MINEPS) in Baku.

