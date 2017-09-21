Azerbaijani gov't discusses 2018 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drafts of state and consolidated budgets for 2018 and figures of consolidated budget for next 3 years, as well as the concept of socio-economic development and the forecast figures of Azerbaijan for 2018 and drafts of several normative legal documents in the budget package were discussed at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister Artur Rasizade on September 21.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev made speeches about the issues on the agenda.

According to the speeches, the draft state budget for 2018 has been prepared on the basis of global financial and economic processes, achievements gained as a result of successful economic policy conducted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Moreover, factors such as improvement of material well being of the population, provision of defence and security of the state, especially support to non-oil sector have been taken into account while preparing the draft state budget.

At the end of discussions, it was decided to submit the budget package, which includes “Draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018 and figures of consolidated budget for next 3 years, as well as the concept of socio-economic development and the forecast figures of Azerbaijan for 2018, to the Azerbaijani President in accordance with the law on “Budget system”.

News.Az

News.Az