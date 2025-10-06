Azerbaijani gymnasts shine in rhythmic gymnastics at 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnasts advanced to the finals after strong performances in the qualification round of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, being hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time.

Azade Atakishiyeva impressed in both the ball and hoop routines, Shams Aghahuseynova excelled in the ball exercise, and Nur Sadigova stood out in the hoop event. Azerbaijani athletes also secured spots in the finals of the 5 Hoops team competition, News.Az reports ciitng AZERTAC.

The rhythmic gymnastics competitions are set to conclude on October 8.

