Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver medals at int’l tournament in Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup and an international tournament within the World Cup were held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on April 21-25, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reported.

Azerbaijan was represented by the men's pair - Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, mixed pair - Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, women's group - Leyla Bashirova, Mansuma Mammadzade, and Nazrin Farmanova during the competitions.

A group of Azerbaijani gymnasts, who performed in the age category of 13-19, ranked second at the international tournament within the World Cup.

A pair of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli ranked eighth in the final at the World Cup.

News.Az

News.Az