Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver medals at int’l tournament in Bulgaria
The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup and an international tournament within the World Cup were held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on April 21-25, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reported.
Azerbaijan was represented by the men's pair - Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, mixed pair - Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, women's group - Leyla Bashirova, Mansuma Mammadzade, and Nazrin Farmanova during the competitions.
A group of Azerbaijani gymnasts, who performed in the age category of 13-19, ranked second at the international tournament within the World Cup.
A pair of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli ranked eighth in the final at the World Cup.
News.Az