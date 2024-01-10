Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani handball referees to control Women's EHF European Cup match

Azerbaijani handball referees Ernest and Emil Aghakishi have been appointed to officiate a match between North Macedonian Gjorche Petrov vs Czech Hazena Kynzvart to be played as part of the 2023–24 Women's EHF European Cup 1/8 finals.

The match will be played on January 13 in Skopje, North Macedonia.


News.Az 

