Azerbaijani handball referees to control Women's EHF European Cup match
- 10 Jan 2024 23:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192238
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-handball-referees-to-control-womens-ehf-european-cup-match Copied
Azerbaijani handball referees Ernest and Emil Aghakishi have been appointed to officiate a match between North Macedonian Gjorche Petrov vs Czech Hazena Kynzvart to be played as part of the 2023–24 Women's EHF European Cup 1/8 finals.
The match will be played on January 13 in Skopje, North Macedonia.