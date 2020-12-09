Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold meeting

Yandex metrika counter

On December 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran met with his Iranian counterpart Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Ministry told 

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, especially after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Iranian counterpart about the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

