Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

On July 27, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a telephone conversation, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The ministers exchanged views on some issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as on the situation in the region.


