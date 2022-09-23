Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in New York on Friday, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov said he discussed the regional situation with his Iranian counterpart.

“Met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian. We discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties and regional situation. I informed my colleague about the recent provocations by Armenia,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      