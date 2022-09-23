Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in New York on Friday, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov said he discussed the regional situation with his Iranian counterpart.

“Met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian. We discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties and regional situation. I informed my colleague about the recent provocations by Armenia,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat said on Twitter.

News.Az