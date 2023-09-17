Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone talk with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers discussed outstanding issues of the bilateral and regional agenda as well as the current regional situation in the post-conflict era.

They also mulled the issues resulting from and the next steps following the last meeting of co-chairs of the State Commission on Azerbaijan-Iran economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties praised the contribution of high-level meetings of prosecutor generals and military representatives, and contacts among governmental bodies to the development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

The two ministers looked into the measures aimed to normalize relations between the two countries.

Bayramov noted that the Armenian leadership’s military-political provocations against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty derail Azerbaijan’s efforts as the country came forward with peace proposals and initiatives to normalize relations in the region. He stressed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s congratulation sent to the fictitious regime runs counter to his statements supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty including Garabagh region. The Minister found the need for condemnation of the illegal activity related to the “election” held by the fictitious regime created by Armenia. He underscored the need for withdrawing and disarming over 10 thousand Armenian militants, who pose the greatest threat for the region.

News.Az