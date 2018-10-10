Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Iranian parliament speakers meet in Antalya

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Iranian parliament speakers meet in Antalya

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Ali Larijani on the sidelines of the third meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries` Parliaments in Antalya, Turkey, AZERTAC reports.

They discussed how to develop relations between the two countries` legislative bodies. The speakers hailed the dynamic development of ties between the parliaments.

Ogtay Asadov noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway creates great prospects for the North-South Corridor. 

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      