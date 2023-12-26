Azerbaijani, Iranian prosecutors general discuss criminal case regarding terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

In a virtual meeting, Prosecutors General Kamran Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad of Iran convened to address the criminal case related to the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran on January 27.

Discussions centered around expediting the final decision-making process and establishing mechanisms for legal cooperation, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of legal cooperation between the prosecutor's offices of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizadeh and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

News.Az