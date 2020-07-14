Azerbaijani, Italian FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 14 July, 2020, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the prevention of the military provocation by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the ongoing tense situation in the region. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that all responsibility for the increased tension in the region falls on the aggressive policy of Armenia and stressed the importance of withdrawal of the occupying forces from Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 surrounding districts of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed gratitude to Italy for a fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, including the recent military provocation of Armenia, for its support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

During the conversation, the Ministers exchanged views on various aspects of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries. The Ministers praised the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy as an indicator of the high level of political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministers underlined that with the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic” the sides expressed their desire to further strengthen this strategic partnership in a multidimensional, comprehensive form in political, economic, trade, energy, cultural, scientific, educational and other fields.

The sides also discussed the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic to further deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministers discussed the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor according to the schedule, as well as the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Italian counterpart to pay a visit to Baku after normalization of the pandemic situation.

