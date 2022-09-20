Azerbaijani, Jordan economic zones ink memorandum of understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Alat Free Economic Zone of Azerbaijan (AFEZA) and Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and exchange of experience, News.Az reports.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Nayef Bakheet and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Ismayil Manafov.

Manafov noted that the MoU provides for cooperation between the free economic zones of the two friendly countries, increasing the volume of investments, as well as various technical and administrative issues.

Nayef Bakheet said that ASEZA is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone, adding that the exchange of experience in the management of free economic zones will be beneficial for both sides.

News>Az

News.Az