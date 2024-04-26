Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov advances to final of European championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has made it through to the final after beating Moldovan Adil Osmanov in the men’s 73 kg semifinal bout at the European Judo Championships Seniors Individuals 2024 in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the final, he will lock horns with the winner of Danil Lavrentev (AIN) vs John-Benjamin Gaba (France) encounter.

