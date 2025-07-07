Azerbaijani judoka wins silver at European Cup in Prague

Azerbaijani junior judoka Davud Namazli clinched a silver medal at the European Cup held in Prague, Czech Republic.

He secured the medal in the men’s 100kg weight division, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The tournament brought together 428 judokas from 32 countries.

